It was a dark, chilly night. The words were colder still. A horde of outwardly respectable, people had huddled together - bundled up in their hate.

Attentively, they took in every ugly, dishonest and vicious remark of the Indian Consul General in New York, Sandeep Chakraborty. The crowd, emboldened by delusions of grandeur, supremacism and a concocted history of wrongdoing, sat in a trance.

“I don’t know why we don’t follow it. It has happened in the Middle East. If the Israeli people can do it, we can also do it,” Chakravorty said.

With sinister smirks - as if taking pleasure in the calls for ethnic cleansing, they ‘applauded’ his icy scheme. Finally, a ‘Final Solution’ to rid the disputed territory of Kashmir of its indigenous inhabitants and repopulate it with Hindus.

What is so revolting about the Indian diplomat’s language is not that it is so utterly undiplomatic. Nor, that it was blurted in seemingly polite company - rather, that it was brazenly spoken at all.

The Indian Consul General represents a billion people. He is chosen to be their voice of reason, sanity and balance. If this person, with his position, privilege and pedigree, so callously calls for a forced demographic change, then imagine the likelihood of such a horror.

His call for action, for imitating the catastrophe committed against the Palestinian people; for duplicating what the ‘Israelis’ have done; is bone-chillingly terrifying.

With the Indian consul general’s gruesome rhetoric, one ought to consider India‘s settler-colonial project and its unilateral, illegal and undemocratic revocation of Kashmir’s autonomy by abrogating article 370.

Condemned worldwide, the United Nations and reputable NGO’s such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have all strongly chastised India.

Yet, all those expressions of displeasure have not come with action. Still, the disputed territory of Kashmir remains the most protracted unresolved conflict on the agenda of the United Nations. It remains the most militarised place on the planet.

Frighteningly, it has the atrocious appellation of being a nuclear flashpoint. And, months ago, the reputable NGO Genocide Watch issued a ‘Genocide Alert’ over Indian government machinations in Kashmir.