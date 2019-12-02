Turkey's economy grew 0.9 percent year-on-year in the third quarter, in line with expectations, breaking three consecutive quarters of contraction as it shook off the effects of recession following last year's currency crisis.

Compared to the second quarter, gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by a seasonally and calendar-adjusted 0.4 percent, its third positive quarter-on-quarter reading in a row, the Turkish Statistical Institute data showed.

A Reuters poll forecast the economy would expand 1 percent year-on-year in the third quarter. It also predicted that the economy will grow 0.5 percent in 2019 as a whole.

The major emerging market economy has a track record of 5 percent growth, but a near 30 percent slide in the lira's value last year pushed up inflation and interest rates, while domestic demand tumbled.

The third-quarter growth was driven by the agricultural sector which expanded 3.8 percent, while industry grew 1.6 percent and services grew 0.6 percent. The construction sector shrank 7.8 percent.

The lira was at 5.7435 against the dollar, weakening slightly from 5.74 beforehand.