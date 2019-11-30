Turkish and Russian troops have completed the 12th round of joint ground patrols in northern Syria under a deal reached last month.

"Turkish and Russian units have completed their 12th joint land patrol according to plan. A total of eight vehicles comprising of four from each side participated in the 12th joint land patrol along with UAVs in the Qamishli-Derek sector," Turkey''s National Defence Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Turkish and Russian units patrolled an area of 69 kilometres and 7 kilometres depth, the statement added.

The first joint ground patrols, which began on November 1, took place near Ras Al Ayn and Qamishli regions east of the Euphrates River.

The 11th patrol was carried out in Qamishli and Derek regions.