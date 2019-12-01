TÜRKİYE
Number of repatriated foreign terrorists from Turkey rises to 21
Turkey repatriates 21 foreign terrorists of seven different nationalities to their countries, says Turkish Interior Ministry.
An Irish foreign terrorist fighter was deported from Turkey on December 1, 2019, according to a statement from the Turkish Interior Ministry. / AA
December 1, 2019

Over 20 foreign terrorists of seven different nationalities were sent back to their countries within the last three weeks, said the country's Interior Ministry on Sunday.

The ministry said 13 German, two Belgian, two Dutch, one Danish, one British, one American and an Irish terrorist were deported from Turkey in Nov.11-Dec.1.

It added that 938 foreign terrorist fighters remain in the repatriation centres, to be sent back.

In 2016-2019, Turkey killed1,058 Daesh terrorists in anti-terror operations within the country.

The security forces prevented five terrorist attacks of Daesh within the last two years.

They also prevented 8,922 people, who have alleged links with Daesh, from entering the country.

On Nov. 9, Turkey’s interior minister announced his country would begin extraditing captured Daesh terrorists to their home countries.

The issue of handling of Daesh militants and their families detained in Syria — including foreign members of the terror group — has been controversial, with Turkey arguing foreign-born terrorists should be repatriated to their countries of origin.

Ankara has said that it will send Daesh terrorists back to their countries, but several European countries have refused, saying the terrorists were denationalised.

SOURCE:AA
