Turkey recently placed a $700,000 bounty on Mohammed Dahlan, for information leading to his arrest.

Dahlan, formerly part of the Palestinian Authority, is considered by Ankara as a mercenary for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and accused of being part of the 2016 coup attempt in Turkey.

Earlier this year, Turkish authorities arrested several individuals it accuses of spying for the UAE.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu announced that Dahlan was placed on the list of Turkey’s most wanted terrorists for transferring funds to FETO which was responsible for the coup attempt in Turkey.

Dahlan’s spider web

Turkey’s announcement on Dahlan places the 58-year-old Palestinian fugitive at the centre of several operations that Turkey has been countering over the last few years over attempts by foreign states to disrupt Turkey’s political and social cohesion.

Dahlan’s first known foray into toppling governments was in his native Gaza when between 2006 and 2007 he worked on a plan with the US administration to topple the democratically elected Hamas government.

A Vanity Fair article in 2008 outlined a concerted US approved attempt led by Dahlan and the neoconservatives in the George W Bush administration to “provoke a Palestinian civil war.”

The plan eventually backfired spectacularly and ultimately resulted in Hamas consolidating its rule over Gaza, with Dahlan fleeing.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu last month accused the UAE of harbouring a terrorist: "There is a terrorist called Dahlan and he is spying for Israel. That is why he fled from the country," he told Al Jazeera in an interview.

Cavusoglu further charged the UAE, which has tense relations with Turkey, with trying to replace Abbas with Dahlan.