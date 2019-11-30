Malta's Prime Minister Joseph Muscat came under increasing pressure to resign on Friday as protesters cried foul over the latest twist in the case of slain investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The escalating murder investigation has rocked the tiny Mediterranean island and reached the highest rungs of the country's politics, with two ministers and Muscat's chief of staff Keith Schembri stepping down from their posts this week.

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of the capital Valletta after Muscat refused to give immunity to the main suspect in the 201 7 murder, tycoon Yorgen Fenech, to disclose what he knows about the case.

Fenech has identified Schembri as the mastermind behind Caruana Galizia's 2017 car bomb killing, according to sources.

Schembri was arrested on Tuesday, but his release on Thursday sparked accusations of a cover-up.

PM plans to resign?

Caruana Galizia's family accused the prime minister of protecting his long-time chief of staff, demanding he hand power over to a deputy who didn't have a conflict of interest.

"We share Malta's shock and anger at the release of Keith Schembri," the family said in a statement.

"At least two witnesses and multiple pieces of physical evidence implicate Schembri in the assassination of our wife and mother."

They accused Muscat of playing "judge, jury, and executioner in an assassination investigation that so far implicates three of his closest colleagues."

The Times of Malta said Muscat told associates on Friday that he plans to resign imminently, though AFP was not able to immediately confirm the report.

Muscat, who has vowed to resign if links were found between himself and the murder, said Friday he would remain in power, telling reporters he wanted "this case to be closed under my watch".

'Disgraceful'

Muscat said Friday he had recused himself from the decision on whether to grant immunity to Fenech.

The prime minister later said he had reported Fenech to the police for attempted blackmail, saying the mogul had threatened to implicate him in the affair if he was not given a pardon.

Protesters in Valletta on Friday night chanted "Mafia" and "murderers".

"The killing of Daphne Caruana Galizia was a terrorist mafia act carried out by our state," said activist Manuel Delia .