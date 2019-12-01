WORLD
Climate activists invade east German coal mines in protest
The news agency dpa reported that police estimated more than 2,000 people took part Saturday at sites near Cottbus and Leipzig and that some of the demonstrators scuffled with police.
A police officers watch over climate activists from Ende Gelaende as they block train tracks next to Jaenschwalde power plant in eastern Germany on November 30, 2019. / AFP
By Hammad Ahmed ABBASI
December 1, 2019

Climate activists protested at open-pit coal mines in eastern Germany, pouring onto the premises to urge the government to immediately halt the use of coal to produce electricity.

Three officers were reported slightly injured at the Janschwaelde mine near Cottbus. 

The mine operators, Leag und Mibrag, filed police reports asking for an investigation and possible charges.

Burning coal releases carbon dioxide, the main greenhouse gas blamed by scientists for global warming. 

The German government plans to end the use of coal by 2038 and spend $44 billion (40 billion euros) on assistance for the affected mining regions.

