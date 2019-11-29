The Taliban said on Friday it was ready to restart peace talks with the US a day after President Donald Trump made a surprise visit to US troops in Afghanistan and said he believed the group would agree to a ceasefire.

Taliban leaders said that the group has been holding meetings with senior US officials in Doha since last weekend, adding they could soon resume formal peace talks.

On Friday, Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the group, said they were "ready to restart the talks" that collapsed after Trump had called them off earlier this year.

"Our stance is still the same. If [formal] peace talks start, they will resume from where they had stopped," said Mujahid.

Trump cancelled peace negotiations in September after the militant group claimed responsibility for an attack in Kabul that killed 12 people, including an American soldier.

"We are hoping that Trump's visit to Afghanistan will prove that he is serious to start talks again. We don't think he has much of a choice," said a senior Taliban commander on condition of anonymity.

Trump's surprise visit

Trump's Thanksgiving Day visit was his first to Afghanistan since becoming president and came a week after a prisoner swap between Washington and Kabul that has raised hopes for a long elusive peace deal to end the 18-year-long war.

"The Taliban wants to make a deal and we are meeting with them," Trump told reporters after arriving in Afghanistan on Thursday.

"We say it has to be a ceasefire and they didn't want to do a ceasefire and now they want to do a ceasefire, I believe. It will probably work out that way."

However, Mujahid suggested roadblocks remain.

"It is way too early to talk about the resumption of talks for now," the insurgent spokesman told AFP news agency in a WhatsApp message, adding that his group would give an official reaction later.

Dead deal