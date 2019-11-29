Angry Lebanese blocked main roads on Friday as petrol stations across the country went on strike for the second day in a row, an AFP news agency photographer and local media said.

Filling station owners announced the walkout from Thursday over mounting losses due to a dollar liquidity crunch.

In Beirut and several other major cities on Friday, drivers briefly stopped their cars in the afternoon, blocking some main roads, the national news agency and the AFP photographer said.

In the capital, most stations had closed their pumps and blocked off their entrances with a barrier or yellow tape, but a handful had remained open, the photographer said.

More than a month into unprecedented anti-government protests, Lebanon is facing a dual political and economic crisis.

'Drivers fighting amongst each other'

Clutching empty one-gallon (four-litre) bottles, dozens clustered around pumps in the few still operating to fill up on fuel.

"My motorbike ran out of petrol, and I've been waiting outside the petrol station for three hours in vain," Yahya al Shami said as he queued up for his fill in the capital's Cola neighbourhood.

"People are very worried because they all need petrol to work," he told AFP.

"The station is opening for half an hour, then closing again because all the drivers are fighting amongst each other as they wait."

On local TV, a woman complained she had to abandon her car in the middle of the road as she looked for petrol.