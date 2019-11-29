A Pakistani female journalist was shot and killed by her husband earlier this week in the eastern city of Lahore after he demanded she quit her job.

Urooj Iqbal worked for a local Urdu language newspaper. She was entering her office in Lahore when her husband Dilawar Ali shot her in the head, Daily Times reported.

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) on Friday urged Pakistan to conduct a probe into Monday’s murder of Urooj Iqbal, who was a reporter at a local newspaper.

“The tragic death of Urooj Iqbal is an urgent reminder of the constant and pervasive violence women in the media face, whether it be as a result of their occupation or gender," IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger said.

Iqbal’s family says she had alerted police her husband was harassing her, but that no action was taken.

In the police report, her brother said Iqbal married Ali seven months ago but the relationship fell apart over issues like pressure to quit working.

Police have arrested Ali and charged him with murder.