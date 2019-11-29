WORLD
Pakistani female journalist shot dead by husband for not quitting job
Urooj Iqbal's family says she reported her husband, Dilawar Ali, to the police for harassing her but no action was taken. Ali has been arrested and charged with murder.
Pakistani women often face harassment at the workplace, but many offenders escape punishment as victims don’t report such incidents to avoid further social stigma. / Reuters Archive
By Mazhar Ali
November 29, 2019

A Pakistani female journalist was shot and killed by her husband earlier this week in the eastern city of Lahore after he demanded she quit her job.

Urooj Iqbal worked for a local Urdu language newspaper. She was entering her office in Lahore when her husband Dilawar Ali shot her in the head, Daily Times reported. 

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) on Friday urged Pakistan to conduct a probe into Monday’s murder of Urooj Iqbal, who was a reporter at a local newspaper.

“The tragic death of Urooj Iqbal is an urgent reminder of the constant and pervasive violence women in the media face, whether it be as a result of their occupation or gender," IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger said.

Iqbal’s family says she had alerted police her husband was harassing her, but that no action was taken.

In the police report, her brother said Iqbal married Ali seven months ago but the relationship fell apart over issues like pressure to quit working.

Police have arrested Ali and charged him with murder.

Almost one in every three married women in Pakistan report facing physical violence from their husband. This is compounded by the fact that honour killings –– usually by a male relative or intimate partner –– are rampant in the country, despite codified laws.

Pakistani women often face harassment at the workplace, but many offenders escape punishment as victims don’t report such incidents to avoid further social stigma.

Unlike Iqbal, who did approach the police, few women journalists report these incidences. 

Pakistani women journalists routinely face harassment in the workplace and online – almost one in two experience gender-based violence in their line of work.

IFJ calls for investigation

The IFJ has demanded an immediate investigation into the incident and condemned all acts of violence against women.

"This heartbreaking news took place on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, a day of solidarity where we campaign and fight for the end of gendered violence. Not only is this attack evidence of the severity of violence against women, it demonstrates the brutal consequences of not addressing violence against women."

SOURCE:AP, TRT World
