TRT World hosted on Thursday the World Citizen Awards in the metropolitan city of Istanbul.

TRT Director-General Ibrahim Eren told the inauguration ceremony that people across the world demanded change for the current global system.

"Against the current world order, 'The world is greater than five' is said louder every day," Eren said.

"Turkey is at the centre of this great change and the call, and the pioneer of a new and fair world. As a broadcaster, TRT, for its part, is not an alternative in establishing a new media and language but is determined to be an establisher, pioneer, and leader broadcaster," he added.

Attending the ceremony, Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan said Turkey is one of the most generous countries in the world.

"Throughout history, our land has become a home to those who have escaped persecution and wars."

"It opened its arms with tolerance to those who saw discrimination and embraced them. It has gained many experiences in the name of humanitarian aid for centuries," said Erdogan.