Italian rescue teams were trying on Wednesday to save six family members, including twin toddlers, trapped under rubble when their house collapsed after Albania's worst earthquake in decades.

The death toll from Tuesday's quake rose to 30 as rescue workers dug through the remains of the four-storey house in the Adriatic port city of Durres.

Nine members of the Lala family were initially trapped but a boy of 17 was pulled out alive on Tuesday and the bodies of a 79-year-old woman and an eight-year-old girl have been recovered.

The rescue workers, watched by relatives and the twins' father, believe two girls aged 18 months, two boys of six and seven, a 16-year-old girl and a disabled man of 52 are still under the rubble.

In addition to the 30 dead across the country, the Defence Ministry said 650 people had been injured and 20 were missing.

If the death toll continues to rise, the earthquake could be more deadly than one in 1979 when 40 people were killed.

The quake, centred 30 km (19 miles) west of the capital Tirana, was felt across the Balkans and in the southern Italian region of Puglia, on the other side of the Adriatic Sea from Albania.

A 5.3 magnitude quake also struck just off Albania's coast on Wednesday afternoon 38 km from Tirana, causing cracks to a high-rise apartment building in a main street in the capital.

Residents fled and police cordoned off the area.

In the town of Thumane, close to the centre of Tuesday's 6.4 magnitude quake, rescuers used drones and dogs in search for survivors.

Semir Sejfovic reports.