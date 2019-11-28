European shares pulled back from near-record highs on Thursday, as US President Donald Trump signed into law a bill backing protesters in Hong Kong, sparking doubts about a resolution to the prolonged tariff war between Washington and Beijing.

The law, which warns of sanctions against human rights violations in Hong Kong amid anti-Beijing protests, drew a sharp rebuke from China for what it views as US interference in an internal matter.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.2 percent after closing on Wednesday just points away from a record high, as the latest stand=off threatens to derail trade negotiations between the world's top two economies.

Shares of trade-sensitive auto parts makers shed 0.8 percent in their sharpest one-day drop in more than a week. The tech sector, which includes chipmakers with large exposure to China, was down 0.6 percent.

"I wouldn't go as far as to say that we're back at square one, but this clearly underlines the more structural tensions between the US and China," said Teeuwe Mevissen, senior market economist at Rabobank.

"But the interests for both China and the US to not escalate the situation and pause this conflict are still very much alive."

