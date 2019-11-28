Bihac is a town in the northwest of Bosnia Herzegovina, set on its Croatian border, where hundreds of migrants on their journey from the Middle East, North Africa and Asia have been accommodated.

Ever since Croatia, Hungary and Slovenia closed their borders to undocumented migrants, Bosnia has been faced with a huge number of people who have become stranded in the country. Many of these have been pushed back to Bosnia by Croatia, even if they succeed in crossing the border.

"Living conditions in Bihac were extremely difficult. I couldn’t stay there, so I tried to cross the border. It was raining heavily in the forest. They sent me back to Bosnia. I will try again, though. The camp is extremely crowded at the border. There’s no room for more people. There’s another camp in the mountains, but there’s no water or electricity there. You sleep under the open sky," says Mahmoud Ali, who doesn’t want to reveal where he comes from and has been making his way to Europe for a better life.

Illegal pushback

With his two Moroccan friends, Ayoub and Yousef, Ali returned to the capital, Sarajevo, by train to take a shower, wash his clothes and rest for a couple of days before another attempt to cross Croatian border.

They have succeeded in crossing the border many times, but have been caught by Croatian or Slovenian police and sent back to Bosnia. What they experienced during the journey was what they describe as ‘inhumane’.

Media reports say Croatian police beat migrants before they force them back, but Croatia has denied those reports.

“Croatian police caught me and took me to a mountain by car, and then they said ‘get out of the car’. They took my mobile phone and all my money. I was under detention from eight in the morning to eight in the evening. Then they released me at night. I didn’t know where I was and where to go. It was a remote area. Then I walked back to Bihac, then Sarajevo to collect money, then I will try again,” says Ayoub, who is from Morocco.

Ayoub has also been sleeping on the street like his friends and begging in Sarajevo - that is their only hope to finance their next journey.

Camps ‘not for humans’

There are three camps in the area where Mahmoud and Ayoub have been waiting until they cross the border. One of them is Vucjak camp which lacks running water and electricity. The camp is only eight kilometres from the Croatian border, and the nearby woods are littered with landmines left over from the war in the 1990s.

“The situation in Vucjak camp is a humanitarian disaster,” said Peter Van der Auweraert, Western Balkans Coordinator for the International Organisation for Migration, speaking to TRT World.

“People are making fires inside the tents because of cold weather. They need to take a shower outside while it is three or four degrees. The camp is ‘self-managed’ by migrants which means a small minority with a criminal background is controlling what is happening in the camp. It is a horrible place.”

While Turkey has been hosting around four million Syrian refugees, Bosnia Herzegovina has been criticised for failing to create better conditions for around 10,000 migrants and refugees. One thousand are staying in Vucjak camp.