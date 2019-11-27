British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is on course to win a majority of 68 in parliament in the December 12 election, according to a model from pollsters YouGov.

Johnson's Conservative Party could win 359 seats out of 650, up from 317 in the 2017 general election, according to the YouGov results published by the Times of London newspaper.

"Boris Johnson heads for big majority," The Times said, adding that the opposition Labour Party was likely to lose seats in the Midlands and north of England.

The Labour Party is on track to secure 211 seats, down from 262, The Times said. The SNP were on 43 and the Lib Dems on 13, according to The Times.

Sterling, which rose earlier when rumours of the poll circulated, continued its rise when the poll was published, up by around by almost half a cent in total to hit a day's high of $1.2925.