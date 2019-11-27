Fifteen civilians, including eight children, were killed on Wednesday when their vehicle hit a land mine in northern Afghanistan, a government official said.

"At around 5 pm this evening a mine planted by the Taliban terrorists hit a civilian car ... killing 15 civilians and wounding two more," said Nasrat Rahimi, an Interior Ministry spokesman said.

Six women and a man were also among those killed in the blast, in Kunduz province, on the country's northern border with Tajikistan, Rahimi said.