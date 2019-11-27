A pair of storms packing heavy snow and hurricane-force winds wreaked havoc on Wednesday for Americans on the move for the Thanksgiving holiday.

On one of the busiest travel days of the year in America — an estimated 55 million people planning to drive or fly — highways in the West and Midwest were closed because of snow and hundreds of flights were cancelled.

A cherished staple — giant, colourful character balloons floating through Manhattan during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade — might be grounded for Thursday's festivities because of gusting winds in the Big Apple.

"An extremely active weather pattern is in place across much of the US," the National Weather Service said.

A snowstorm that caused near white-out blizzard conditions in Colorado dumped a foot of snow in Wyoming on Tuesday and was barreling eastward toward the Great Lakes region in the central US.

Ploughs worked through the night at the airport in Minneapolis, a snow-savvy city girding for possibly its biggest November dump ever.

'Thanksgiving is over'

At the airport in Denver, which was hit with a foot of snow, nearly 500 flights were cancelled and another 500 were delayed.