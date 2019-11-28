Police teams on Thursday began clearing a Hong Kong university that was a flashpoint for clashes with anti-government demonstrators, as the government slammed a US move to sign into law bills supporting human rights in the Chinese territory.

The move into the Polytechnic University came after its administration said they believed no one else remained inside after a two-day search ended Wednesday. Faculty teams found only a young woman in weak condition and a stockpile of dangerous items including petrol bombs and corrosive liquid.

Hours before the police operation, a masked protester came out from hiding and told reporters there were fewer than 20 others holed up inside.

“The remaining protesters never trust the police. It explains why for the past few days when the university management searches for us, we keep hiding,” said the protester, who identified himself as Ah Bong.

He warned they’ll “definitely protest” if police enter the campus.

The university has been ringed by police for 11 days as protesters retreated into the campus after blocking a major tunnel and set toll booths on fire during clashes with police. Some 1,100 protesters have left or have been arrested.

Focus on dangerous items

A senior police official, Chow Yat Ming, said the focus of the operation is not to arrest any holdouts but on removing hazardous items that are a threat to public safety, and to gather evidence of “malicious” damage to campus facilities.

If they find any protesters, he said police mediators and counsellors will coax them to seek medical treatment. He said they won’t be arrested but their details will be taken down for possible further action.

“Our major concern today is not about arrest, it’s about their well-being,” Chow said. He said it’s unclear how long the operation will take.

Some 100 personnel, including hazmat teams and explosive disposal experts, fanned out across the vast campus. Television footage showed officers searching buildings and removing bottles and other items.