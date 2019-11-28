Nineteen people were killed on Wednesday in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo by a suspected group blamed for massacres that have sparked deadly protests against the United Nations' peacekeeping mission, the UN said.

Local administrator Donat Kibwana said 14 bodies had arrived at the morgue in Oicha, 30 kilometres (18 miles) from the city of Beni, adding that they were killed by machete.

A spokesman for the UN mission MONUSCO confirmed this figure, but later said the toll had "been revised upwards. Nineteen dead."

"The army is already at the site and is pursuing" the attackers, Kibwana said by phone from Oicha, while the MONUSCO spokesman said a "rapid intervention force" of peacekeepers was dispatched to the area in the morning.

The not-for-profit Congo Research Group (CRG) said the new massacre brought to 99 the number of civilians killed by armed groups in the Beni area since November 5, following the launch of an offensive by the country's army.

The attack in Oicha, about 30 kilometres from Beni, took place overnight, said Kibwana. He blamed the Uganda-based Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels, who have killed more than 1,500 people in and around Beni in the past four years.

"We have reinforced the military presence in the territory of Beni, but also the army has pursued the rebels," he said. "We call on the population to remain calm."

This comes shortly after the UN peacekeeping mission in the country said it was launching a probe after gathering evidence that its troops may have killed a young demonstrator following a protest in the east of the country.

"The elements that we have indicate that it was Blue Helmets who were responsible for the death of this young man," said a spokesman for the mission, MONUSCO.

The first death occurred on Tuesday in the northeastern city of Beni, where angry locals have been demonstrating against MONUSCO, accusing it of failing to protect them against a notorious militia.

In a statement, MONUSCO quoted mission chief Leila Zerrougui as saying the man "was reportedly killed in an exchange with Blue Helmets as he was about to throw a petrol bomb."

TRT World spoke with David Masomo, director of NGO Mavuno, for more on the security situation in Beni.

Fresh protests

Separately, a student was injured and 10 others arrested on Wednesday as DRC police broke up a demonstration outside the university in Goma, one of two cities in the province of North Kivu where anger has boiled over.

Dozens of civilians in and around the town of Beni have been killed by a shadowy group, the ADF since DRC's army launched an offensive against it on October 30.

The mounting toll has led people to take to the streets, accusing the authorities and MONUSCO of inaction.