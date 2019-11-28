WORLD
Ukraine slams Apple for putting Crimea in Russia on apps
Russian lawmakers said Apple complied with a demand from Moscow for Crimea to appear as part of Russia on maps and weather apps.
This file photo taken on April 6, 2017 shows the Apple logo displayed at a store in the central business district of Sydney. / AFP
November 28, 2019

Ukraine has lashed out at Apple for showing the annexed Crimea peninsula as part of Russia, saying the US tech giant did not "give a damn" about the pain of the Ukrainian people.

Russian lawmakers said on Wednesday that Apple had complied with a demand from Moscow for Crimea to appear as Russian territory on its maps and weather apps.

"Let me explain in your terms, @Apple," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko wrote on Twitter in response to the news.

"@Apple, please, please, stick to high-tech and entertainment. Global politics is not your strong side."

As of Wednesday, the Black Sea peninsula and its largest cities of Sevastopol and Simferopol were being displayed as Russian territory on Apple's apps when used in Russia.

Moscow has put pressure on foreign companies to recognise the peninsula as an integral part of its territory.

Google does not identify Crimea as belonging to either Russia or Ukraine on its maps.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 in a move condemned by most of the global community. The seizure of the peninsula helped spark a separatist uprising in eastern Ukraine that has claimed more than 13,000 lives.

SOURCE:AFP
