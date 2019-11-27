TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey says around 370,000 Syrian refugees return to terror-free areas
The first repatriations to Ras al Ayn in Syria were reported on Friday when dozens of Syrian refugees returned to the area targeted by Operation Peace Spring, launched by Turkey in October.
Turkey says around 370,000 Syrian refugees return to terror-free areas
Turkey said it is investing in infrastructure for Syrians forced to live as refugees. In this file photo from November 3, 2019, Syrian refugees who fled the Assad regime's assault struggle with life in Kefernahum camp, northeast of Idlib, as winter arrives. / AA
Baba UmarBaba Umar
November 27, 2019

Around 370,000 Syrian refugees in Turkey voluntarily returned to terror-free areas of their home country.

"Around 370,000 people from our country have returned to areas cleared of terror," Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay told the International Forum on Local Solutions to Migration and Displacement in southeastern Gaziantep province on Tuesday.

"We are putting all services, especially in areas of security, health, education and shelter, road, water, and electricity, into the use of Syrians without any discrimination," Oktay added.

Dozens of Syrian refugees were returned from Turkey on Friday in the first reported repatriations to the area targeted by Ankara's military Operation Peace Spring, launched on October 9, against the YPG/PKK.

Around 70 Syrians, including women and children, crossed from Ceylanpinar in Turkey to Ras al Ayn in Syria.

Qatar's Red Crescent Society said last week it had opened a housing project in partnership with Turkey's AFAD emergency relief authority near the northern Syrian city of Al Bab, which Turkish-backed forces liberated from Daesh two years ago.

RECOMMENDED

Oktay highlighted that Turkey’s anti-terror operations formed safe areas in Syria and helped normalisation of life in those areas.

Anti-terror campaigns 

Operation Euphrates Shield and its successors, Operation Olive Branch in 2018 and Operation Peace Spring, all aim to eliminate terrorist elements near Turkey’s borders, including Daesh and YPG/PKK.

The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist organisation. 

In its 30-year terror campaign against the Turkish state, more than 40,000 people have been killed.

Turkey, the US and the EU recognise the PKK as a terrorist organisation.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women