Turkey is in the market for more defence systems, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.

The S-400 battery alone is not enough, Turkey needs additional air defence systems, Cavusoglu told a joint news conference with his Somali counterpart Ahmed Issa Awad in the Turkish capital.

Turkey tested the S-400 on Monday and Tuesday at a military base in Ankara province, using military jets including American-made F-16 fighters, according to media reports.

Cavusoglu reiterated President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's earlier remarks that Turkey can purchase US-made Patriot missile system, given some US guarantees.

Testing the S-400

He also rejected criticism from the US over its testing of the newly-acquired Russian missile defence system.

"You don't buy a product to keep it in a box," Cavusoglu told the press conference.

Turkey's acquisition of the S-400 this summer was met with consternation by its NATO allies and threats of sanctions from Washington.

Despite assurances from Turkey, the US says there is a risk that sensitive information about operational and technical capacities could be gleaned if the S-400 is used alongside Western equipment, especially the new F-35 jet.