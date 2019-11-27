Forty-one people died in the Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa after torrential overnight rains, with some swept away by landslides, a top city official said Tuesday, giving a provisional toll.

“The loss, in terms of property and lives, is really huge,” Kinshasa’s vice governor, Neron Mbungu, said, adding that the dead included a child who was electrocuted.

Three of the city’s 26 districts were especially hit, he said. A bridge connecting the districts of Lemba and Ngaba collapsed, and another was destroyed in the district of Kisenso, he said.

The mayor of Lemba, Jean Nsaka, said a drainage ditch had given way under the pressure of the water, and the highway had been engulfed.

“More than 300 homes have been flooded. There are many houses which have been destroyed,” Nsaka said. Seven other people died in floods and landslides in South Kivu, in the far east of the vast country, local official Seth Wenga said.

In January last year, around 50 people were killed in landslides and floods and after houses collapsed following just one night of heavy rain.