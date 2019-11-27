WORLD
2 MIN READ
More than 40 dead after heavy rain pounds DRC capital
Three of the city’s 26 districts were especially hit, causing widespread chaos and damage.
More than 40 dead after heavy rain pounds DRC capital
Residents stand near the scene of a landslide following torrential rains near the University of Kinshasa, in the Democratic Republic of Congo November 26, 2019. / Reuters
By Aamer Rahman
November 27, 2019

Forty-one people died in the Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa after torrential overnight rains, with some swept away by landslides, a top city official said Tuesday, giving a provisional toll.

“The loss, in terms of property and lives, is really huge,” Kinshasa’s vice governor, Neron Mbungu, said, adding that the dead included a child who was electrocuted.

Three of the city’s 26 districts were especially hit, he said. A bridge connecting the districts of Lemba and Ngaba collapsed, and another was destroyed in the district of Kisenso, he said.

The mayor of Lemba, Jean Nsaka, said a drainage ditch had given way under the pressure of the water, and the highway had been engulfed.

“More than 300 homes have been flooded. There are many houses which have been destroyed,” Nsaka said. Seven other people died in floods and landslides in South Kivu, in the far east of the vast country, local official Seth Wenga said.

In January last year, around 50 people were killed in landslides and floods and after houses collapsed following just one night of heavy rain.

RECOMMENDED

'Unauthorised constructions'

Africa’s third largest city, Kinshasa counts around 10 million inhabitants — a doubling of the population in less than two decades — and many of them live in precarious dwellings.

“Eighty percent of the losses are caused by unauthorised constructions,” said Mbungu, the city’s vice governor.

“People are stubborn and do not respect the building regulations,” he said.

“Even if the state says they shouldn’t build there, they build. And you can see the consequences today.”

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive