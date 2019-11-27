At least two people were killed in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday in fresh protests against the failure to root out a notorious armed group, a military official said.

Demonstrations erupted in Beni and the town of Butembo, 50 kilometres away, military prosecutor Kumbu Ngoma told AFP's correspondent in Beni.

The toll of two dead was confirmed by a spokesman in Kinshasa for the UN peacekeeping mission MONUSCO.

Four people died in protests on Monday, military investigators said.

The region has been plagued for more than two decades by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a shadowy militia that has its historical roots among Ugandan conservatives opposed to Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni.

On October 30, the Congolese armed forces announced they had launched an offensive to wipe out armed groups in eastern DRC.

Since then, dozens of civilians have been killed, in what commentators say is a warning by the ADF not to collaborate with the authorities.

After eight more civilians were killed in Beni late Sunday, crowds took to the streets, angered at the perceived failures by the Congolese authorities and UN to quell the ADF.