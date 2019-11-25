Thieves broke into Dresden’s Green Vault, one of the world’s oldest museums, early Monday morning, making off with three “priceless” sets of 18th-century jewellery that German officials said would be impossible to sell on the open market.

Authorities said it appeared the thieves had broken open only one glass case containing three sets of Baroque jewellery made up of dozens of gems each.

“This is a bitter day for the cultural heritage of Saxony,” the state’s interior minister, Roland Woeller, told reporters.

He said the thieves “stole cultural treasures of immeasurable worth — that is not only the material worth but also the intangible worth to the state of Saxony, which is impossible to estimate.”

Police said they have established a special investigation team, codenamed "Epaulette" and comprising 20 specialist officers, to solve the case. Museum officials said the sets that were stolen included intricate and dazzling brooches, buttons, buckles and other items.

Green Vault director Dirk Syndram stressed that the collections in the museum have “invaluable cultural value” — particularly their completeness.

“Nowhere in any other collection in Europe have jewels or sets of jewels been preserved in this form and quantity,” he said. “The value is really in the ensemble.”

Police said they were alerted shortly before 5 am (0300 GMT) by unarmed museum security guards who had spotted two burglars inside the downtown museum on video surveillance cameras.

The first officers arrived on the scene within minutes but the thieves had already fled in a waiting getaway car, which managed to elude immediate attempts to find it in the surrounding area and on the nearby highway, Dresden police chief Joerg Kubiessa told reporters.

Police later confirmed that an Audi A6 matching the description of the getaway car was found burned out in an underground parking lot in Dresden.

“It’s not just the State Art Collections that was robbed, but us Saxons,” Michael Kretschmer, the governor of Saxony, where Dresden is located, tweeted. “One can’t understand the history of Saxony without the Green Vault.”