Qatar has welcomed participants of the Arabian Gulf Cup, including its bitter political rivals Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and the UAE.

The football tournament, which starts on Tuesday, comes amid a blockade of Qatar by the Gulf trio that started in June 2017.

Riyadh, Manama, and Abu Dhabi broke off relations with Qatar and imposed a land, sea, and air blockade on the country in an attempt to force its leaders to follow their lead on foreign policy and other issues.

The main points of contention were Qatar’s support for opposition groups across the Arab world and its purportedly strong relationship with Iran - all of which amounted to Qatar’s alleged “support for terrorism” according to the Saudi-led bloc.

While the Gulf states have taken part in sporting tournaments before, what is significant about this event is that it occurs amid rumours of a rapprochement between the two sides.

While the UAE team avoided travelling to Qatar directly and chose to do so via Kuwait, the Saudi team flew to Doha directly, in violation of Riyadh’s own ban on flights between the two states.

This came as Emirati academic Abdulkhaleq Abdullah, an advisor to the UAE’s rulers, tweeted that an end to the Gulf crisis could come “sooner than expected”.

Rumours that a detente between the rival camps have existed for as long as the blockade has gone on but according to Gulf analysts Khalid Al Jaber and Giorgio Cafiero, a recent cruise missile attack on Aramco facilities in Saudi Arabia may have forced Riyadh to reprioritise the order of the threats it faces.

In a recent article, the pair wrote: