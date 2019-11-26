Riot police used water cannon to disperse protesters near Georgia's parliament on Tuesday and detained several activists, hours after thousands rallied in the capital demanding electoral system reform.

Demonstrators, who were standing at four locations in front of entrances to the parliament, were forced to disperse, although dozens gathered in one place in front of the parliament building.

Giorgi Vashadze, one of the opposition leaders, told reporters that several people, including one opposition politician, were detained by police.

Hundreds of police officers were then deployed to the scene.

Protesters were planning to block entrances to parliament and said they would not let lawmakers in for a session on Tuesday, but officials said that would not be allowed.