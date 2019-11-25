Turkey is testing Russian-made S-400 air defence systems, despite threats of sanctions from the US, Turkish media said.

The provincial governor's office announced on Sunday that the Turkish Air Force's F-16s and other aircraft will conduct low- and high-altitude flights over Ankara on Monday and Tuesday.

Broadcaster CNN Turk and other media said specifically that the flights were to test the S-400 radar system.

Ankara and Washington have been at loggerheads over Turkey's purchase of the Russian S-400 system, which Washington says is not compatible with NATO defences and poses a threat to its F-35 stealth fighter jets.

Turkey, however, says that the S-400 would neither be integrated into NATO systems nor pose a threat to the alliance.