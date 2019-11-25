Protesters in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo city of Beni set the town hall on fire on Monday after suspected rebels killed eight people in an overnight raid.

Rebels believed to belong to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) have killed more than 70 civilians in massacres since the Congolese army launched an offensive against them this month.

The police force tweeted a photo of the Beni mayor's office with flames shooting from the window and thick black smoke billowing above.

"Security forces are working to re-establish public order," it said.

Violence by the ADF and a patchwork of militias and criminal bands near Congo's borders with Uganda and Rwanda have regularly killed civilians and hampered efforts to eradicate a more than year-long Ebola outbreak.