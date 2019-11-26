The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthi rebels said on Tuesday it has released 200 insurgents, as efforts pick up pace to end the conflict in the impoverished country.

Coalition spokesman Turki al Maliki said it will also allow patients needing medical care to be flown out of Sanaa airport, which has been closed to commercial flights since 2016.

A statement by the coalition carried on Saudi state media said it would ease restrictions on Yemeni air space to allow flights out of the Houthi-held airport in the capital Sanaa, helping evacuate people requiring medical treatment abroad.

"The coalition leadership is keen to continue supporting efforts to resolve the crisis in Yemen and to push forward the Stockholm agreement, including the deal related to the exchange of prisoners," spokesman Colonel al Malki said.

He was referring to a prisoner swap agreed by Yemen's Saudi-backed government and the Houthis last December at peace talks in Sweden that involves thousands of detainees, but which has stalled amid deep mistrust between the warring sides.

Talks with rebels