At least 36 people were killed in the Democratic Republic of Congo [or DRC] capital Kinshasa after torrential overnight rains, with some swept away by landslides, a top city official said on Tuesday, giving a provisional toll.

"The [provincial] interior minister has just advised of a toll of 36 dead. The search [for survivors] is continuing. The loss, in terms of property and lives, is really huge," Kinshasa's vice governor, Neron Mbungu, told AFP news agency.

At least two bridges collapsed as well as a part of a major road in the capital, Mbungu said, adding that the dead in Lemba district included a child who was electrocuted.

Frequent floods