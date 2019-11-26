WORLD
2 MIN READ
Heavy rains leave at least 36 dead in DRC
Fatalities occur as torrential rains trigger landslides in Lemba district of capital Kinshasa, officials giving provisional death toll say.
Heavy rains leave at least 36 dead in DRC
A road surface swept away by a landslide caused by torrential overnight rains is photographed in the Lemba district of Kinshasa, on November 26, 2019. / AFP
Adam BensaidAdam Bensaid
November 26, 2019

At least 36 people were killed in the Democratic Republic of Congo [or DRC] capital Kinshasa after torrential overnight rains, with some swept away by landslides, a top city official said on Tuesday, giving a provisional toll.

"The [provincial] interior minister has just advised of a toll of 36 dead. The search [for survivors] is continuing. The loss, in terms of property and lives, is really huge," Kinshasa's vice governor, Neron Mbungu, told AFP news agency.

At least two bridges collapsed as well as a part of a major road in the capital, Mbungu said, adding that the dead in Lemba district included a child who was electrocuted.

Frequent floods

RECOMMENDED

Fatal floods and rains are frequent in Kinshasa. 

In January last year, dozens were killed in landslides and floods and after houses collapsed following just one night of heavy rain.

Africa's third-largest city, Kinshasa counts around 10 million inhabitants, many of whom live in precarious dwellings.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women