The UN body dedicated to education has called for donors to provide billions in aid in order to help provide refugees and internally displaced children (IDP) with an education.

In an interview with the New Arab, Manos Antoninis, said $2.4 billion were needed to provide 25 million IDPs and refugees with the ability to study.

The director of UNESCO’s Global Monitoring Report on Education said that countries also needed to remove obstacles preventing millions of children from getting an education.

The report was released at the World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE), which took place in the Qatari capital of Doha last week.

Organisers said that the amount spent on refugee education in 2016 was an estimated $800 million.

Antoninis said that current levels only around a third of refugee and IDP children were receiving an education due to “significant lack of funding from donor countries”.