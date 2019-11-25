Billions needed, obstacles need lifting for refugees to get education
WORLD
3 MIN READ
Billions needed, obstacles need lifting for refugees to get educationUN body says many refugee children are relying on informal networks to study.
A refugee child waits in a bus to take her home to Syria, in the northern Beirut suburb of Burj Hammoud, Lebanon, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019. Hundreds of Syrian refugees in Lebanon have gone back to Syria. Lebanon is hosting about 950,000 registered Syrian refugees. That's according to the U.N. refugee agency. The government estimates the true number of Syrian refugees in the country at 1.5 million. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein) / AP
By Shafik Mandhai
November 25, 2019

The UN body dedicated to education has called for donors to provide billions in aid in order to help provide refugees and internally displaced children (IDP) with an education.

In an interview with the New Arab, Manos Antoninis, said $2.4 billion were needed to provide 25 million IDPs and refugees with the ability to study.

The director of UNESCO’s Global Monitoring Report on Education said that countries also needed to remove obstacles preventing millions of children from getting an education.

The report was released at the World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE), which took place in the Qatari capital of Doha last week.

Organisers said that the amount spent on refugee education in 2016 was an estimated $800 million. 

Antoninis said that current levels only around a third of refugee and IDP children were receiving an education due to “significant lack of funding from donor countries”.

RECOMMENDED

Where funding was coming through it went overwhelmingly to children receiving primary education, with little provided for secondary.

WISE CEO Stavros N Yiannouka said: "Teaching and learning are intrinsically, perhaps uniquely human, and an important element of the social suite that bends the arc of human heritage towards goodness.

“An educated world is a healthier, a more prosperous, a more peaceful, and a fairer world. We cannot leave anyone behind,” he added.

Five of the top 12 countries for IDP populations are Arab states, with Lebanon one key area of concern. The Mediterranean country has received more than 1.5 million Syrian refugees but just a million are registered, meaning most are not within the formal education system.

The UNESCO report also called on Gulf states to better integrate the children of migrants into their public school systems. While private alternatives are available these are costly for poorer migrants.

“Gulf countries have expanded in private education to allow the children of immigrants to enroll in education, but this is linked to the availability of money that imposes the quality of education,” the report said.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive