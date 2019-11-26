TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey to announce space programme in 2020
Ankara will establish a polar research institute and the country will premiere its first indigenous vehicle in December, says Minister of Technology Mustafa Varank.
"Countries that do not make it to space will not have a say on earth in the future," Mustafa Varank says. / AA
Baba UmarBaba Umar
November 26, 2019

Turkey will announce its National Space Programme in 2020, the country's technology minister said on Tuesday.

"Countries that do not make it to space, will not have a say on earth in the future," Mustafa Varank said at the Turkish parliament's planning and budget committee. 

Last December, a presidential decree announced the establishment of the country's space agency.

The minister added that Turkey will establish the Polar Research Institute under The Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey.

Indigenous vehicles

He also said Turkey's Automobile Initiative Group will premiere its vehicles in December.

In June 2018, five Turkish industry giants: Anadolu Group, BMC, Kok Group, Turkcell and Zorlu Holding and an umbrella organisation, the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey, joined hands to create an indigenous car.

Speaking of progress in the defence sector, he said: "Our defence firms received domestic and international orders of nearly 7 billion Turkish liras ($1.2 billion) in the last five years."

SOURCE:AA
