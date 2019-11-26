Turkey will announce its National Space Programme in 2020, the country's technology minister said on Tuesday.

"Countries that do not make it to space, will not have a say on earth in the future," Mustafa Varank said at the Turkish parliament's planning and budget committee.

Last December, a presidential decree announced the establishment of the country's space agency.

The minister added that Turkey will establish the Polar Research Institute under The Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey.