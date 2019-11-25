UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called for restarting talks between Turkish Cypriot and Greek Cypriot leaders in a bid to overcome a decades-old dispute between the two communities.

Guterres issued a statement calling for "negotiations at the earliest feasible opportunity" after dining with President Mustafa Akinci of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades in Berlin, Germany.

Guterres described a “focused and frank” conversation “toward reaching a comprehensive settlement of the Cyprus problem” in the first trilateral meeting between the three statesmen since UN-led peace talks fell apart two years ago in Switzerland.

“Both leaders welcomed my engagement and reaffirmed to me their commitment and determination to achieve a settlement based on a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation with political equality as set out in the relevant Security Council resolutions,” Guterres said in a statement.