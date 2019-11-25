A key road in the Lebanese capital reopened on Monday following clashes throughout the night between rival groups, some of the worst violence since protests against the country’s ruling elite began last month.

The confrontations began on Sunday evening after supporters of the country’s two main Shia political parties, Hezbollah and the Amal Movement of Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, attacked protesters who had blocked a main Beirut thoroughfare known as the Ring Road.

Lebanon’s massive protests against corruption and mismanagement by the country’s leaders are now in their second month but have so far remained largely peaceful.

In Lebanon, one person has been killed by security forces during the protests, although there have been four other deaths related to the protests since the demonstrations began on October 17.

The young men arrived on scooters carrying clubs and metal rods and chanting pro-Hezbollah slogans, beating up several of the protesters.

Both sides then threw stones at each other for hours as security forces formed a barrier to keep them apart.

Security forces fired tear gas amid the confrontations.

The clashes lasted until early Monday morning.

The leaderless protesters say they are blocking roads to exert pressure on politicians to form a new government.

“Shias, Shias, Shias,” the Hezbollah supporters shouted. Some fired flares in the direction of security forces and protesters. Protesters on the other side responded: “Hezbollah is terrorist.”