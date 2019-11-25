London’s transit authority on Monday refused to renew Uber’s licence to operate, putting the ride-hailing company’s future in the British capital in doubt.

It’s the latest chapter in Uber’s rocky history with London transport officials, who have been subjecting the San Francisco-based company to ever tighter scrutiny over concerns about passenger safety and security.

Uber vowed to appeal the decision, which it called “extraordinary and wrong.” The company, which has 21 days to file an appeal, can continue operating while the appeals process is under way.

Transport for London (TfL) cited “several breaches that placed passengers and their safety at risk” in its decision not to extend Uber’s licence, which expires at midnight Monday.

The transit authority, known as TfL, said that despite addressing some issues, it “does not have confidence that similar issues will not reoccur in the future.”

As a result, it deemed Uber “not fit and proper at this time.”

The company fired back, pointing out that TfL had found it to be fit and proper in September, when it was given a two-month licence renewal.

“We have fundamentally changed our business over the last two years and are setting the standard on safety,” Jamie Heywood, Uber’s regional general manager for Northern and Eastern Europe, said in a statement.