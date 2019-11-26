Albanian rescuers were digging through rubble in search of survivors on Tuesday after the strongest earthquake in decades levelled buildings and trapped victims under the debris, claiming at least 21 lives and injuring more than 600 people.

The 6.4 magnitude quake struck at 0254GMT, with an epicentre 34 kilometres northwest of the capital, Tirana, in the Adriatic Sea, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

Health Minister Ogerta Manastirliu said more than 600 people had been treated for injuries, including nine hospitalised with life-threatening injuries.

"It is a dramatic moment where we should preserve calm, (and) stay alongside each other to cope with this shock," Prime Minister Edi Rama said.

The Balkan country was jolted by 100 aftershocks after the main tremor, two of them of magnitude 5, testing strained nerves.

The government declared an official day of mourning for Wednesday, with Albanian flags on official buildings to fly at half-staff. Schools would remain closed until Monday, as Thursday and Friday were national holidays. The country's soccer federation announced all matches would be cancelled for the rest of the week.

Journalist Klaudja Karabolli has more on the rescue efforts in the region.

About 400 soldiers are putting up tents in two towns to shelter people with damaged houses.

Live TV footage showed people cheering when a child was found alive in a collapsed building in the town of Durres where a body had been found earlier.

The worst-hit areas were Durres, where 11 of the dead were found in collapsed buildings, and the northern town of Thumane, where another five bodies were pulled from the rubble, the defence ministry said. In total at least three hotels, a residential villa and an apartment building collapsed in Durres, and one apartment building in Thumane.

One person died after jumping from his home to escape in Kurbin, 50 kilometers (30 miles) north of the capital, while another person was killed on a road that collapsed in the northern town of Lezha.

"Search and rescue work continues at all sites where buildings have collapsed," Defence Minister Xhacka said in a televised statement. "But these are extremely difficult operations, where you have to work slowly because there is a high risk of further collapse, endangering not only residents, but also those trapped, and the rescuers themselves."

Journalist and survivor Olsi Jazexhi has more from Tirana.

'Don't know if they're dead'

In Thumane, soldiers, rescuers and families sifted through the rubble of a collapsed five-storey building, with relatives shouting the names of their loved ones: "Mira", "Ariela", "Selvije".

The cries of people trapped inside could be heard as the search was under way, according to reporters.

Thoma Nika, a 58-year-old who lived in the building, said he believed there were at least six people buried under rubble.