US Navy chief, Richard Spencer, has been fired from his job after clashing with President Donald Trump over his attempts to pardon Navy Seal Edward Gallagher, who was accused of war crimes.

Spencer, in a scathing statement, said that it had become evident that he and the president differ on the meaning of "good order and discipline" in the military.

Trump, for his part, went to Twitter as he often does to go after staff he has fired noting, “I was not pleased with the way that Navy Seal Eddie Gallagher's trial was handled by the Navy. He was treated very badly but, despite this, was completely exonerated on all major charges. I then restored Eddie’s rank.”

Gallagher had several charges levelled against him, including stabbing an unarmed 17-year-old prisoner who was allegedly affiliated with Daesh and of randomly shooting at civilians while on a tour of Iraq in 2017.

While he was cleared of those charges, he was convicted for posing with a corpse.

Earlier this month, Trump also pardoned Clint Lorance, a former US Army officer who was sentenced to 19 years in prison for the murder of two Afghan civilians.

Trump then also went on to pardon Major Mathew Golsteyn, a US Army Special Forces officer facing murder charges for the murder of another unarmed Afghan civilian.

In May of this year, Trump pardoned former US Army lieutenant Michael Behenna for the murder of an unarmed Iraqi man after he was marched into the desert and stripped naked.