Finland's national airline Finnair said on Sunday it was forced to cancel 276 flights scheduled for Sunday and Monday after attempts to settle a labour dispute at the Finnish postal service failed, leading several Finnish labour unions to join a solidarity strike on Monday.

Some 9,000 employees of the publicly owned postal service Posti have been on a two-week strike against pay cuts and several Finnish employee unions are taking actions to support the strike.

Finnair said around 20,000 travellers would be affected by its cancellations, caused by the Finnish airport workers' union's decision to join the solidarity strike on Monday if no resolution to the postal service dispute was found by Sunday.

Finland's chief labour conciliator, Vuokko Piekkala, said on Sunday attempts to forge an agreement in the dispute had failed, after extensive negotiations over the weekend.

Piekkala said it was not immediately clear when negotiations would restart.