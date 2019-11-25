International police agency Interpol issued a public appeal on Monday to track down eight men wanted around the world from Russia to Brazil for murder and other crimes against women.

France-based Interpol made the appeal for fugitives to coincide with the United Nations-designated "International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women."

The eight include two wanted by Russia and one each from Denmark, Norway, Ukraine, Brazil, Cyprus and the United States.

Six of the cases involved murders, while sexual violence, grievous bodily injury resulting in death, abduction and rape were also among the charges.

Interpol said in a statement that one in two women killed worldwide was murdered by a partner or family member, while one in three women and girls experience violence in their lifetime.

"The appeal ... is a stark reminder of how women and girls universally experience violence and abuse across the world," it said, adding that the suspects were all subject to Interpol red notices, which ask authorities worldwide to detain subjects.

'Stop deadly domestic violence'

Under unprecedented public pressure, France’s government pledged on Monday to seize firearms from abusive spouses and better train police as part of a broad national plan to reduce the number of women killed by their partners.

Such killings happen around the world, every day, so common that they go largely ignored, at least until now, French activists hope. France has among the highest domestic violence rates in Europe, which President Emmanuel Macron has described as “France’s shame.”

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe unveiled several dozen measures on Monday to tackle the problem, including electronic bracelets for abusers and 1,000 new places in shelters for battered women.

Monday’s announcement marked the end of a two-month government project to correct what Philippe called “dysfunctions” in France’s response to domestic violence.

“The first success of this effort is to break this chain of silence,” Philippe said on Monday.

Deadly violence

At least 138 women have been killed by current or former partners this year in France, according to activists who track the deaths. Many had reported abuse to police.

The government will allocate 360 million euros ($396 million) next year toward implementing the new measures, which Philippe said he hopes will serve as “an electroshock in our society.”

Violence against women remains prevalent across the globe, and Monday's announcement was timed to coincide with the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. An NGO in Germany lit up buildings across the country in orange to mark the occasion, and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa pledged to reopen unsolved sexual assault cases.

A 2014 EU survey of 42,000 women across all 28 member states found that 26 percent of French respondents said they had been abused by a partner since age 15, either physically or sexually.

That’s below the global average of 30 percent, according to UN Women, a branch of the United Nations focused on gender equality and female empowerment. But it’s above the EU average and the sixth highest among EU countries.