A crowded boat filled with migrants capsized in wind-whipped seas near a tiny Mediterranean island on Saturday, sending them tumbling into the water, said the Italian coast guard, which pulled 149 of them to safety. There were fears at least two people or perhaps many more were missing.

The coast guard said the rescue, before sunset, involving four of its motorboats and two of its specialised rescue divers, took place about 1 nautical mile from the beach of Isola di Conigli, an uninhabited islet a few dozen meters from Lampedusa, an Italian island south of Sicily.

It said those rescued, who included three children and 13 women, were brought to the port of Lampedusa, a vacation and fishing island.

At portside, two of those rescued, a Libyan and an Ethiopian, told authorities their wives weren’t among them, prompting fears the two women were missing offshore, according to Italian news agency ANSA. Later, ANSA said migrants told authorities there were 169 passengers when their boat set out.

That meant as many as 20 migrants might be missing.

The coast guard later said a search was being conducted late Saturday night for “any possible missing in the sea.”

“At the moment, no other persons have been found in the sea,’’ it said in a late-night statement.

A pair of coast guard boats and a plane, aided by an Italian navy boat and helicopter plus a motorboat and a patrol vessel from Italy’s border police force, were searching the sea.