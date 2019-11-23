WORLD
3 MIN READ
Two protesters dead in fresh Baghdad clashes - Iraqi officials
At least 342 protesters have died in Iraq’s massive protests, which started on October 1 when thousands of Iraqis took to the streets to decry corruption and lack of services despite Iraq’s oil wealth.
Two protesters dead in fresh Baghdad clashes - Iraqi officials
Members of Iraqi security forces clash with demonstrators during ongoing anti-government protests, in Baghdad, Iraq November 23, 2019. / Reuters
By Rabiya Altın, Azaera Amza
November 23, 2019

Iraqi security forces fired rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse crowds of protesters Saturday, killing two people in a third day of fierce clashes in central Baghdad, security and hospital officials said.

Two protesters were struck with rubber bullets and died instantly and over 20 others were wounded in the fighting on Rasheed Street, a famous avenue known for its old crumbling architecture and now littered with rubble from days of violence. Sixteen people have died and over 100 wounded in the renewed clashes. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

Sixteen people have died and over 100 wounded in the renewed clashes. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

At least 342 protesters have died in Iraq’s massive protests, which started on October 1 when thousands of Iraqis took to the streets to decry corruption and lack of services despite Iraq’s oil wealth.

RECOMMENDED

Separately, Iraq’s Parliament failed to hold a session on Saturday due to lack of a quorum. Lawmakers were supposed to read reform bills introduced to placate protesters. The next session was postponed to Monday.

The fighting has centred on Rasheed Street and started on Thursday when protesters tried to dismantle a security forces barricade on the street, which leads to Ahrar Bridge, a span over the Tigris River that has been a repeated flashpoint. Security forces responded with barrages of tear gas and live ammunition.

The violence took off again Friday afternoon. Live rounds and tear gas cannisters were fired by security forces from behind a concrete barrier on Rasheed Street.

Protesters have occupied part of three bridges, Ahrar, Jumhuriya and Sinak, in a standoff with security forces. The bridges lead to the fortified Green Zone, the seat of Iraq’s government.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive