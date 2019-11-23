Turkey announced on Saturday that Turkish troops in northern Syria completed a 10th round of joint patrols with Russia as part of a deal reached in October.

"Turkish and Russian units have completed their tenth joint land patrol according to plan in the Ras Al Ayn – Qamishli sector east of the Euphrates, with four vehicles each and accompanying UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles]," the Turkish Ministry of National Defence said on Twitter.

The first joint ground patrols took place on November 1 near the Ras Al Ayn and Qamishli regions east of the Euphrates River.

On Wednesday, the ninth patrols were carried out in the Ayn Al Arab region.

Turkey on October 9 launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate YPG/PKK terrorists from northern Syria in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.