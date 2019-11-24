WORLD
2 MIN READ
Bloomberg formally announces US presidential candidacy
Ranked by Forbes as the eighth-richest American with an estimated worth of $53.4 billion, Michael Bloomberg will have the advantage of being able to self-finance his campaign and pour millions of dollars into advertising and hiring staff.
Bloomberg formally announces US presidential candidacy
FILE PHOTO: Former New York City Mayor Bloomberg speaks at the Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester. / Reuters
By Rabiya Altın
November 24, 2019

Billionaire businessman Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City, jumped into the US presidential race on Sunday, adding another moderate voice to a crowded field of Democratic contenders seeking to face Republican President Donald Trump in the November 2020 election.

The move represents an about-face for Bloomberg, 77, who had said in March that he would not make a run for the White House.

"I'm running for president to defeat Donald Trump and rebuild America. We cannot afford four more years of President Trump's reckless and unethical actions," said Bloomberg, 77, a media mogul who founded Bloomberg LP.

Bloomberg's candidacy presents a late challenge to the pack of Democratic contenders near the top in opinion polls - fellow centrists Joe Biden, the former US vice president, and Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and prominent liberal US Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.

RECOMMENDED

Bloomberg has been critical of anti-Wall Street crusader Warren and her plan to tax the super wealthy to pay for programs ranging from universal healthcare to free college tuition. He will compete with Biden and Buttigieg to become the moderate alternative to the liberal agendas of Warren and Sanders.

Ranked by Forbes as the eighth-richest American with an estimated worth of $53.4 billion, Bloomberg will have the advantage of being able to self-finance his campaign and pour millions of dollars into advertising and hiring staff.

Bloomberg had filed paperwork on Thursday with the US Federal Election Commission to run for president.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive