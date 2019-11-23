Boeing unveiled its latest version of the 737 MAX on Friday even as the aircraft remains grounded globally following two deadly crashes.

Officials unveiled the 737 MAX 10 at a company ceremony at Boeing's Renton, Washington factory and released a photograph of the white and blue plane emblazoned with the Boeing logo.

The MAX has been grounded since March following a pair of deadly crashes that killed 346 people.

Boeing has curtailed deliveries of new planes and cut its production level as the company works to satisfy regulators that the MAX is safe.

The company announced new orders for the MAX earlier this week at an air show in Dubai but analysts have cautioned that the company's prospects will remain clouded until regulators clear the MAX to resume service.

The MAX 10, which is bigger than earlier versions, will contain an upgraded version of a flight handling system that has been seen as a key factor in both crashes.

The mechanism, the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS), has been tweaked to give the pilot more control. But regulators, including the Federal Aviation Administration, have yet to sign off on the changes.