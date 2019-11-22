The Dutch state is not obliged to actively help repatriate the young children of women who left the Netherlands and joined Daesh in Syria, an appeals court in The Hague said on Friday, overturning an earlier ruling.

A lower court earlier this month had said the government must actively help repatriate 56 children living in poor conditions in camps in Syria.

All the children have Dutch nationality and are under 12 years old. Most are younger than six.

The government appealed the lower court ruling, citing national security and the risks it said Dutch officials would face by going into the camps to find the women and children.

It said the ruling would negatively impact Dutch foreign policy and international cooperation.