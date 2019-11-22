South Korea will suspend the expiry of a critical military intelligence-sharing agreement with Japan, Seoul said Friday, just hours before the pact was due to expire as the two US allies row.

Kim You-geun, a national security official at Seoul's presidential Blue House, confirmed the accord, known as GSOMIA, would not be allowed to lapse at midnight.

"The Japanese government has expressed their understanding," he said.

Seoul and Tokyo are both major US allies, democracies and market economies faced with an overbearing China and the wayward North.

But their relationship continues to be heavily affected by Japan's colonial rule of the Korean peninsula from 1910 to 1945.