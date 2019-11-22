President Xi Jinping said on Friday that China wants to reach an initial trade deal with the United States but is "not afraid" to fight back when necessary.

Xi made the remarks two days after US President Donald Trump complained that Beijing had not made sufficient concessions so far, making him reluctant to conclude a bargain.

The world's two biggest economies have been locked in a bruising trade conflict for more than a year, hitting each other with volleys of tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of goods.

'Will fight back'

"As we always said we don't want to start the trade war but we are not afraid," Xi told former US officials and other foreign dignitaries at a meeting in Beijing's Great Hall of the People.