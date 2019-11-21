WORLD
3 MIN READ
‘Sardines’ take on Italian far-right leader Matteo Salvini
Thousands have attended protests against the former interior minister, who has built his platform on anti-immigration policies.
‘Sardines’ take on Italian far-right leader Matteo Salvini
About 7,000 people joined the demonstration in Modena amid a heavy downpour in order to show their opposition to the League, in Italy, in November 18, 2019.
By Alican Tekingunduz
November 21, 2019

The rise of far-right leader Matteo Salvini in Italy appears to have prompted the creation of an opposition movement known as “the sardines”.

The grassroots movement emerged in Bologna last week after four friends called on people to join demonstrations against Salvini’s League Party ahead of crucial regional elections, which will be held in 2020 in some provinces.

About 12,000-15,000 people joined the demonstration in Bologna amid a heavy downpour in order to show their opposition to the League, which has gained popularity in the Emilia-Romagna area- a traditional stronghold for leftists.

With the unexpected success in Bologna, organisers called for a new protest on Monday in the northern city of Modena where some 7,000 people gathered together.

Mattia Santorini, one of the organisers, said: “To those who shout the loudest, we are responding by being as silent as fish, but in a shoal, packed one next to the other. There are more of us than them.”

Upcoming demonstrations were announced on social media 

Using the “sardines” hashtag.

RECOMMENDED

The movement has sets its sight beyond Emilia-Romagna and is aiming to organise “sardine” rallies in the Tuscan city of Florence, the Lombardy capital Milan, and the Sicilian capital Palermo.

Salvini has accused the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) of being behind the movement. “Scratch a sardine and you will find a PD’er,” he wrote on Twitter.

However, organisers rejected Salvini’s accusation. “The sardines are simply looking to halt the drift toward populism,” Santori said. 

“We are trying to wake up a people tired of seeing their values trampled underfoot,” he added.

The ruling PD and its coalition partner the anti-establishment 5-Star are keeping their distance from the sardines despite some PD leaders welcoming the demonstrations.

Salvini hopes success in the upcoming regional election will force the collapse of the coalition government and with it bring about a new general election.

Polls show that Salvini’s party is well placed to win such a vote.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional