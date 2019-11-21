TÜRKİYE
Turkey never used banned arms in northern Syria operation – Akar
Around 1,200 terrorists have been killed since the launch of Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said at parliament.
Some 158 members of terrorist organisations were also killed since Turkey launched Operation Claw in northern Iraq, Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said. / AA
November 21, 2019

Turkey has never used banned arms in its anti-terror operation in northern Syria, the country's defence minister said on Thursday.

"Turkey didn't use and will not use any ammunition or chemical weapons prohibited by international law and agreements," Hulusi Akar said, referring to Turkish military's Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria.

Akar, who was addressing the parliament, said around 1,200 terrorists have been killed since the launch of the operation.

The minister noted that some 158 members of terrorist organisations were also killed since Turkey launched Operation Claw in northern Iraq.

Turkey on October 9 launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate YPG/PKK terrorists from northern Syria, east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

Ankara reached two separate deals with Washington and Moscow last month, according to which it agreed to pause its operation to allow YPG/PKK terrorists to withdraw from the planned safe zone, where Turkey wants to repatriate millions of Syrian refugees it is currently hosting.

On May 27, Turkey launched Operation Claw against the PKK in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq, followed by its second and third phases in July and late August.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. 

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

