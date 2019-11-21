Turkey has never used banned arms in its anti-terror operation in northern Syria, the country's defence minister said on Thursday.

"Turkey didn't use and will not use any ammunition or chemical weapons prohibited by international law and agreements," Hulusi Akar said, referring to Turkish military's Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria.

Akar, who was addressing the parliament, said around 1,200 terrorists have been killed since the launch of the operation.

The minister noted that some 158 members of terrorist organisations were also killed since Turkey launched Operation Claw in northern Iraq.

Turkey on October 9 launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate YPG/PKK terrorists from northern Syria, east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.